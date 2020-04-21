COVID-19 Effect on North America Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

The human body is not immune to viruses and bacteria outside its reach, and sometimes the mutations inside the body can make one seriously ill. The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, oral diseases, heart disease, and arthritis, is rising all across the globe, including North America. These diseases can result in long-term disability, hospitalization, reduced quality of life, and even death. Chronic diseases account for seven out of every 10 deaths in the U.S., killing over 1.7 million Americans each year. The country further spent more than 75% of the $2 trillion spent on private and public healthcare in 2005 on chronic diseases .

Furthermore, the development of nuclear imaging system with low-dose ionizing radiation has been a major technological advancement in the field. These systems decrease the effect of radiation on patients and technicians. This development can improve the diagnostic imaging process of patients suffering from cancer. Apart from this, the emergence of low-dose automated CT scanners has also been a major advancement in the field, which can contribute significantly to the growth of the North American diagnostic imaging systems market. Automated CT scanners provides high-quality images with enhanced spatial resolution and doesn’t expose the patient to much radiation.

Within the region, the U.S. has been the major user of diagnostic imaging systems in the past, which is ascribed to the increasing number of medical imaging centers and growing incidence of life-threatening diseases in the country. Furthermore, the number of private companies which offer both conventional and advanced diagnostic imaging systems is high in the country. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the country has 6,534 medical imaging centers which offered several diagnostic imaging services.

