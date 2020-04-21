COVID-19 impact: Growing Awareness Related to EV Traction Motor is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the EV Traction Motor Market 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global EV Traction Motor market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the EV Traction Motor market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the EV Traction Motor market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the EV Traction Motor market.

As per the report, the EV Traction Motor market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the EV Traction Motor market are highlighted in the report. Although the EV Traction Motor market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the EV Traction Motor market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the EV Traction Motor market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the EV Traction Motor market

Segmentation of the EV Traction Motor Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the EV Traction Motor is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the EV Traction Motor market.

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

