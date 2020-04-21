COVID-19 Impact on Well Cementing Market: Explore the future opportunities

The exploration & production (E&P) companies around the world are shifting their focus toward unconventional oil & gas reserves for producing energy due to the rising utilization of advanced technologies for extracting and processing hydrocarbons, relatively untapped domain of unconventional oil & gas sources, and increasing feasibility for upstream operations. This has led to an increased production of tight oil, shale oil, shale gas, and shale oil in recent years.

Well cementing is needed for preventing any fluid movement from the reservoir to the wellbore and for holding the casing in place. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the global well cementing market generated a revenue of $7,577.6 million and is predicted to reach a value of $10,065.4 million in 2024, witnessing a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Countries including China, Argentina, Poland, and Canada are further planning to grow their commercial production of shale gas and tight oil in the coming years. These factors are resulting in the growing demand for cementing during well commissioning and subsequent drilling processes in the projects.

Among all the regions, namely Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, North America dominated the well cementing market during 2014–2018 and is further predicted to retain its position during the forecast period because of the increasing number of drilled wells and discoveries of oil & gas reserves and heavy investments by global players in the region. Furthermore, the region has both unconventional and conventional resources for the production of energy in high volume.

As of 2017, North America held 13.3% of the global reserves and constituted 21.7% of the worldwide production.

Well cementing market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global well cementing market are Consolidated Oil Well Services LLC; Nine Energy Service Inc.; Gulf Energy SAOC; Magnum Cementing Services Ltd.; Calfrac Well Services Ltd.; China Oilfield Services Limited; Baker Hughes, a GE company; Schlumberger N.V.; Halliburton Company; and Weatherford International plc.

The well cementing market is highly consolidated in nature and is characterized by the presence of a limited number of players operating at a large scale. These players are mainly multinational corporations, offering well cementing services across different oil and gas producing regions around the world.

Companies such as Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, and Baker Hughes, a GE company are altogether sharing more than 70.0% share in the market.

GLOBAL WELL CEMENTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Primary

Remedial

Others

Market Segmentation by Well Type

Oil

Gas

Shale Gas

Market Segmentation by Application