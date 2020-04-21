COVID-19 impact: R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Personal Floatation Devices Market Between 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Personal Floatation Devices market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Floatation Devices market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Personal Floatation Devices market.

As per the report, the Personal Floatation Devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Personal Floatation Devices market are highlighted in the report. Although the Personal Floatation Devices market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

What is the projected revenue generated by the Personal Floatation Devices market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Personal Floatation Devices market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Personal Floatation Devices market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

