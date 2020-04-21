COVID-19 impact: US Pet Insurance Market Growth, Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading key Players and Forecasts by 2026

Global US Pet Insurance Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global US Pet Insurance market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the US Pet Insurance market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the US Pet Insurance market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the US Pet Insurance market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the US Pet Insurance . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global US Pet Insurance market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the US Pet Insurance market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the US Pet Insurance market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the US Pet Insurance market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the US Pet Insurance market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the US Pet Insurance market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global US Pet Insurance market? What is the scope for innovation in the current US Pet Insurance market landscape?

Segmentation of the US Pet Insurance Market

Executive Summary

Pets are becoming an important family member for many people in the US. For safeguard of their pets, many people are purchasing pet insurance policies. Pet insurance are similar to human insurance. In a pet insurance, insurer delivers many healthcare policy for different breed of pets and reimburses the pet owners for certain medical expenses. In layman terms, pet insurance is a service through which pet owners save on veterinary costs when pets gets sick or are injured. Most pet health insurance plans are paid on a monthly schedule and cost a few hundred dollars a year.

There are many types of pet insurance policies from which people can select the best and appropriate policy which meet their requirements. These are deductible, co-pay, premium, pre-existing conditions, maximum payouts and waiting period. In maximum payout, there are five sub-types for special cases like maximum payout per incident, maximum annual payout, maximum lifetime payout, maximum payout per body system, and maximum payout based on a predetermined benefit schedule.

In premium pet policies, there are many factors which impact the premium insurance. Such as breed of the pet, species from which pets belong, age of the pet, and location where the services is to be provided. Keeping these factors apart, pet insurance is very beneficial for pet owners as they are able to save more money, they can save their pets without hesitation, increases the accessibility to different treatment options, saves on additional treatment costs, etc.

The US pet insurance market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The US pet insurance market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing love for dogs and cats, growing interest of millennials for pets, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, barrier to entry, risks for a pet insurance company, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, expanding distribution channels options, association with competing payment options, etc.

