COVID-19 impact: What Does the Future Hold for Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market?

Global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Analysis

The recent report on the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market.

The report reveals that the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market

Most recent developments in the current Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market? What is the projected value of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market?

Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Segmentation

The Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market Taxonomy

The corrosion protective coatings & acid proof linings market in MENA is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By End-user Industry

By Country

By product type, the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is segmented into polymer coatings and rubber linings. Polymer coatings segment is further sub-segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyurea, alkyd, acrylic, fluoropolymer and vinyl ester & flake-filled vinyl ester. Polymer coatings segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of both volume and value over the forecast period. Rubber linings segment in the MENA corrosion protective coatings market is further sub-segmented into hard rubber lining systems and soft rubber lining systems. By product type, the MENA acid proof linings market is segmented into ceramic & carbon brick lining, tile lining, thermoplastic lining. On the basis of end-user industry, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into marine, oil & gas, power generation, transportation vehicles, chemicals, mining & metallurgy and water treatment.

MENA Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Analysis by Product Type

Polymer coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane are expected to be the most preferred polymer coatings, primarily because of their multi-functionality, technical superiority, ease in availability and application. In terms of value, polyurea sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Country Analysis

On the basis of country, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented into United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan. Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players identified in this report are Cape RB Hilton Saudi Arabia Ltd., Hertel OTC, StonCor Middle East LLC, Kaefer LLC., REMA TIP TOP AG, KCC Corrosion Control Co., StonCor Middle East LLC, Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C., Al Gurg Paints LLC., Ineco Limited, Global Suhaimi, Ocean Rubber Factory LLC, Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., Al-sabaiea National Gen. Cont. & Gen. Trd. Co., Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., DicoTech Limited, General Industries Co., Ltd., FABA Commercial Services W.L.L., Beugin Industrie Sas, GARAY Group, Arcoy Morac SARL, Uniresins Proprietary Limited, GEAS RIVESTIMENTI s.r.l., Al Dobowi Limited, Aderan Dej Co., Ltd., Wisdom Group, Keran Wazin Sanat Co. , Binzagr Factory for Insulation Materials Co., Ltd., International Coatings Iran, Kasra Industrial Lining and Coating Company and Payesh Sanat Pooyesh (PSP) (Corrocoat).

