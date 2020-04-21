COVID-19: Potential impact on Opportunities in the Developed Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Potato Flakes Market 2017 to 2026

Analysis of the Global Potato Flakes Market

A recent market research report on the Potato Flakes market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Potato Flakes market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Potato Flakes market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Potato Flakes market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation of the Potato Flakes Market

The presented report dissects the Potato Flakes market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

key players toward realizing innovative, new product developments, and unique product offerings to gain a competitive edge and greater brand positioning, will remain key demand determinants for conventional potato flakes

Conventional potato flakes continue to subjugate the market in terms of revenues. Over 95% shares of the market are held by conventional potato flakes currently, and the status quo is expected to prevail in the foreseeable future. Organic potato flakes, which are still at their infancy, are likely to fast gain ground, with growing consumer preference for natural products that involve the use of fewer additives and chemicals. Although revenues from the conventional variant remain substantial, sales growth of organic food products is projected to be faster than the former through 2028. A wide variety of organic potato flakes have permeated the market that fall in line with surging consumer demand for higher nutrient value and non-GMO-labelled products.

The concept of organic farming has brought significant changes in the overall farming practices employed across agriculture-based regions worldwide. This has further prompted land owners and farmers in opting for organic fertilizers, in a bid to maintain the soil fertility and sustainability. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, total available arable land for organic farming has been increasing rapidly in the U.S. This will further impact developments and demand for potato flakes.

Potato Flakes Market: Online Stores to Aid Product Transparency and Boost Sales Growth

Growth of ecommerce, internet proliferation, and increase in online stores, in comparison with review sites, are key transformations that have facilitated consumers to compare price levels of potato flakes product variants. Greater availability of inherent intelligence on products, and other relevant details such as details of producer and the crop’s origin, has resulted in greater product transparency in the potato flakes market, thereby favoring its growth. Additionally competitive pricing of potato flakes products, coupled with various profitable coupons or offers, as well as schemes, involved in online purchases are expected to bode well for future growth of the potato flakes market.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) continues to remain the mainstay for potato flakes manufacturers, as the region is home to world’s leading food producers, exporters and importers. Future growth opportunities for the potato flakes market in APEJ are immense, on account of huge demand for nutrition-rich processed food from growing middle-class population. Heightened pace of activities among players who seek entering or consolidating their position, in tandem with massive alterations in consumer lifestyle made by ripple effects of urbanization, are key factors impacting growth of APEJ’s potato flakes market.

Growth of the potato flakes market will also be impacted by stagnant GDP growth in most prominent economies, and disparate recovery and growth estimated for the same in the foreseeable future. Emerging and developing nations are expected to significantly contribute to expansion of the potato flakes market, on account of their improving consumer lifestyles and lucrative opportunities paved by the rise in FMCG sector in these countries. Overall, prospects of the potato flakes market continue to remain promising in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Potato Flakes market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

