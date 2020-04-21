COVID-19: Potential impact on Pet Wearables Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2037 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Pet Wearables market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pet Wearables market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Pet Wearables market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Pet Wearables market.

As per the report, the Pet Wearables market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Pet Wearables market are highlighted in the report. Although the Pet Wearables market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Pet Wearables market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Pet Wearables market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Pet Wearables market

Segmentation of the Pet Wearables Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Pet Wearables is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Pet Wearables market.

Untapped Potential to Amplify the Growth of the Pet Wearables Market

The pet wearables market has got a wide range of product offerings. Ranging from basic GPS trackers to advanced emotion trackers for pets, pet wearables are being developed to cater to consumer needs. Pet emotion trackers are mostly in development or available in the most basic forms. As per the data analysed in the pet wearables report, pet emotion sensors and activity monitors are poised for heavy development in the forecast period. The integration of multiple technologies in a single device has received highest attention in recent years.

Owing to the increasing urbanization and development in recent years, the per capita income and the average consumer spending have increased, which is likely to influence the per capita spent on pet healthcare products. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price for pet health and satisfaction, which leads to an increased demand for pet wearables. Currently, due to concentration of players in North America and Europe, these regions hold the highest share for the usage of pet wearables. But the usage of pet wearables is still in its preliminary phase for these regions. The potential growth in these regions are likely to attribute to the highest growth of the pet wearables.

Closely following the growth of the European pet wearables market is the APEJ region. The urbanization of developing countries in the region will lead to significant growth in the demand for pet wearables. Availability of products will be one of the main concerns in Asia. The introduction and social awareness of the technology are likely to catch the eye of pet loving millennials. The affordability of pet wearables in developing countries such as India will determine the success for the market. Japan has been on the forefront for the innovative and technological developments. “Connected Cow” was one of the most innovative usages of pedometers to determine estrous cycles. The whimsical applications and innovative pet wearables will help the growth of the market in the forecast period. South Korea is one of the leading nations in pet registration. The implementation of blockchain technology in the registration is likely to increase the preference of consumers in South Korea. The growth metrics of pet wearables according to regional characteristics are examined in the report.

Important questions pertaining to the Pet Wearables market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Pet Wearables market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Pet Wearables market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Pet Wearables market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Pet Wearables market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

