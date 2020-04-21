COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Canada Skincare Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate

“

In 2018, the market size of Canada Skincare Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

The report on the Canada Skincare market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Canada Skincare market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Canada Skincare market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Canada Skincare market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2634041&source=atm

This study presents the Canada Skincare Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Canada Skincare history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Canada Skincare market, the following companies are covered:

Summary

The Canadian skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2019, while the hand care category is forecast to register the fastest growth in both value and volume terms during 2019-2024. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel for distribution of skincare products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector L`Oreal S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc and Procter & Gamble are the leading players in the Canadian skincare sector. Additionally, older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of skincare products in the country.

Country Profile report on the Skincare sector in Canada provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

– Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

– Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

– Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

– Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

– Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, carton-folding, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, film, lever closure, prize off, foil, twist off, stopper and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton – folding, blister pack, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

– Per capita consumption of skincare in Canada was higher compared to the global level, but lower than regional level in 2019

– The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2019

– Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading distribution channel in the Canadian skincare sector in 2019

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Canadian skincare sector

– Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of skincare products in Canada

Reasons to Buy

– Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

– Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

– Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

– Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

– The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

– Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2634041&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Canada Skincare product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Canada Skincare, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Canada Skincare in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Canada Skincare competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Canada Skincare breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Canada Skincare market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Canada Skincare sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“