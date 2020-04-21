Digital Pump Controller Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis To 2027

A digital pump controller eradicates the requirement for manual switching of pumps. These controllers are embedded with electrical sensors that offer more precise data as compared to traditional pneumatic sensors used in conventional pump controllers. Also, it provides a visible control panel, which allows users to manage the performance of controllers efficiently. Further, these controllers are easy to integrate with the system and offers quickly set up. Additionally, they are capable of being operated remotely through a remote or mobile using SMS/GSM, SACADA, radiofrequency and app.

Increasing installation of water pumps across geographies is the key factor driving the digital pump controller market. Also, rising government regulations regarding water conservation coupled with energy crisis concerns, are propelling the growth for digital pump controller market. Moreover, increasing implementation of precision agriculture and increasing use of connected devices is expected to bolster the digital pump controller market. However, lack of awareness and know-how, particularly among people in rural areas may act as a restraining factor to the digital pump controller market growth. Moreover, increasing support from the government for wastewater management is anticipated to offer a prosperous opportunity to the digital pump controller market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.CandS Electric Limited

2.Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

3.Grundfos

4.Kirloskar Brothers Limited

5.Precision Digital Corporation

6.Remote Control Technology

7.Spring (Europe) Ltd.

8.Sulzer Ltd

9.Valmont Industries, Inc.(Vally)

10.Xylem Inc.

The “Global Digital pump controller Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital pump controller industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital pump controller market with detailed market segmentation by connectivity, distribution channel, industry and geography. The global digital pump controller market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital pump controller market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global digital pump controller market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, distribution channel and industry. Based on the connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless segment of digital pump controller market is further sub-segmented into radio frequency, remote, app, SMS, mobile phone and SCADA. By distribution channel, the digital pump controller market is categorized into retail and online. The industry segment is segmented into agriculture, public sector, residential, manufacturing and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital pump controller market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The digital pump controller market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting the digital pump controller market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital pump controller market in these regions.

