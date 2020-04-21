Endodontic Devices Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Consumables segment is expected to grow the market for endodontic devices over the forecast period by product segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Endodontic Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User and Geography’. The Global Endodontic Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 2,276.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global endodontic devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global endodontic devices market was segmented by product and end user. On the basis of the products the market is segmented as instruments and endodontic consumables. Further the instruments is segmented as apex locators, endodontic motors, endodontic scalers, machine assisted obturation systems, handpieces and endodontic lasers. Likewise endodontic consumables are further segmented into access preparation, shaping and cleaning and obturation materials.

The market for endodontic devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences of dental problems across the world, globally rising geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding dental health. On the other hand the market is expected to experience restraining factor such as limited reimbursements and high cost of dental services.

The endodontic consumables segment by product for the endodontic devices market is further divided into sub-segments such as access preparation, shaping & cleaning and obturation materials. The access preparation, shaping & cleaning and obturation materials segments are further divided into the respective products. The access preparation segment is divided into burs and drills. The shaping & cleaning is further into files & shapers, irrigation solutions & lubricants and others. Similarly, the oburation materials is sub-segmented into plastics, metals, cements & pastes.

The major players operating in the endodontic devices market include, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Septodont Holding, Coltene Group, FKG Dentaire SA, Brasseler USA, MANI INC, and Nikinic Dental. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global endodontic devices market as follows:

Global Endodontic Devices Market – By End User

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospitals

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

