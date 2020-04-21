Epigenetics Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand 2019 to 2030 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA
The updated ‘Global Epigenetics Market Report 2030’ is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably.
Epigenetics Market Prominent Players:
The prominent players in the global epigenetics market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Merck KGaA, Abcam plc. , Active Motif, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , New England Biolabs and, Zymo Research among others.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, the reducing prices of DNA sequencing, technological advancements, increasing incidences of cancer worldwide and growing investments and funding by both government and private establishments. University and business collaboration has been a major trend in the epigenetics market scenario. Extensive number of collaborations has been initiated to promote development of new instruments, studies and other research. For instance, The Institute of Cancer Research, London entered into collaboration with Merck, to initiate independent research programs, for discovery & development of new types of cancer therapeutics.
Market Overview:
By Product
Introduction, Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments, Services
By Technology
Introduction & Definition, DNA methylation, Histone Modifications, Other Technologies
By Application
Introduction, Oncology, Developmental Biology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immunology, Other Application
Increasing incidences of cancer to propel the market growth
The utilization of epigenetics provides accurate and deeper knowledge regarding molecular basis of individual tumors, thereby providing a better, efficient and long lasting therapeutic option in the field of oncology. According to Cancer Research UK, the number of cancer cases reported worldwide in the year 2018, was approximately around 17 million. It is further projected that within the period 2018-2040, the total incidence rate of worldwide cancer will increment by 62%. The growing incidences of cancer are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global epigenetics market in the coming years.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study
Historical Years – 2016 & 2017
Base Year – 2018
Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used for the Study
Report Beneficiary List
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations of the Study
Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
