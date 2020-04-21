Essential Oils Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2026 | Key Playres are Essential Oils, Farotti SRL, The Lebermuth Company, Essential

Essential oils, also known as volatile oils or ethereal oils, are derived from leaves, stems, flowers, bark, roots, or other parts of a plant. They are obtained from various herbs and plants, such as orange, eucalyptus, cornmint, peppermint, citronella, lemon, lime, clove, and spearmint, using distillation methods such as steam and water distillation. These oils contain volatile aroma compounds and real essence of the plant from which it is derived. Essential oils are primarily used in cosmetics & toiletries, food items, and beverages.

The major factor that boosts the market growth is the increase in consumer preference for natural and organic products be it cosmetics, food, or similar other product categories. This in turn, has led the manufacturers operating in such industries to develop products that contain natural additives. Thus, the rise in usage of essential oils among various end-user industries, coupled with factors such as rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income, and improved standards of living in emerging economies, supplement the market growth. The factors that restrict the market growth are high price of essential oils, availability of synthetic substitutes, and limited availability of raw materials. Government support and favorable regulations are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Moreover, steady rise in demand for natural aromatic fragrances and flavors in spa and relaxation applications along with cosmetics and perfumes is anticipated to promote the demand for essential oils during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: TERRA International, Biolandes, Sydney Essential Oils Co. Pty Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, Farotti SRL, The Lebermuth Company, Essential Oils of New Zealand, H.Reynaude & Fils, Moksha Lifestyle Products, and West India Species, Inc

Most important Products of Essential Oils covered in this report are:

Orange

Eucalyptus

Cornmint

Peppermint

Citronella

Lemon

Lime

Clove

Spearmint

Others

Most important Application of Essential Oils covered in this report are:

Food and Beverages

Medical

Cleaning and Home

Spa and Relaxation

Others

