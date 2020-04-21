Fermented Milk Market To Witness Astonishing Growth | Competitive Outlook By Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani, Yoplait

Fermented dairy products are major source of probiotic bacteria. Fermented milk is prepared through inoculation of culture and enzyme, which converts lactose to lactic acid. This inoculation and fermentation process of milk offers various range of products such as butter, cheese, yoghurt, and Kefir. The most common bacterial strains used for fermentation are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. During the conversion process, various substances are released such as diacetyl, acetic acid, and acetaldehyde, which help to impart characteristic taste and aroma to the products. During fermentation process of kefir and koumiss, ethyl alcohol is also produced. These fermented dairy products not only impart taste but also provide texture and consistency to certain products such as dips and sauces.

Consumers intolerant to lactose prefer fermented dairy products as they are easy to digest compared to unfermented milk. Fermented milk products contain probiotic bacteria that offer a broad spectrum of health benefits. These products are also considered to have anti-carcinogenic effects and may protect against certain cancers. Apart from health benefits, fermentation process provides prolonged shelf life of dairy products and enhances taste and aroma of products. Hence, versatile properties exhibited by fermented dairy products are attributed to provide significant growth opportunities for the fermented milk market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait , Arla Foods, Muller, Britannia Industries Limited, and FrieslandCampina

The fermented milk products mainly butter and cheese have gained popularity, as they have higher demand in various fast foods. However, presence of additives and stringent regulations related to strains of culture used in fermentation of milk act as restrain for the market growth.

Rise in number of product launches is also anticipated to drive the global fermented milk market growth during the forecast period.

Most important Type of Fermented Milk covered in this report are:

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Sour Cream

and Others

Most important Distribution Channel of Fermented Milk covered in this report are:

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarket

and Online Stores

