Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis Dynamics, Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force 2026

Scope of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market: Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.Polypropylene and cold rolled steel concrete fiber are the main raw materials of fiber concrete. Fiber concrete is mainly used in road industry, construction, industrial, etc. Road industry is the largest downstream application, which share reached 42.76% share in 2015. The shares of construction and industrial were 36.50% and 7.76% then.Concrete fiber includes steel fiber, synthetic fiber (such as polypropylene fiber, nylon fiber and other), glass concrete fiber and others. Owning to higher addition and lower price, steel fiber remains the most used fiber of all, followed by synthetic fiber and glass concrete fiber.Compared with foreign giants, concrete fiber produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. In China, due to affluent raw material and lower price, concrete fiber manufacturers mainly produce steel fiber. China is the largest consumer of concrete fiber in the world. Euclid Chemical, Sika Corporation, Nycon are the major manufacturers in the USA, and these companies usually produce both steel fiber and synthetic fiber. Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC).

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❈ Steel Concrete Fiber

❈ Synthetic Concrete Fiber

❈ Glass Concrete Fiber

❈ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❈ Industrial Flooring

❈ Bridge & Road

❈ Residential & commercial Building

❈ Others

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Study Objectives Of This Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Report Are:

To analyze and study the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status(2012-2019) and forecast (2020-2026); To analyze the and key regions Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks. Focuses on the key Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) manufacturers, to study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Shareand development plans in future. To analyze the opportunities in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments. Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis. To define, describe and forecast the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market by type, application and region. To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Market. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market growth. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individualGrowth Trend and Their Contribution to the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market.

