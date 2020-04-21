Financial Accounting Software Market to Grow at 11.7% CAGR to 2025 Led by Intuit, FreshBooks, Wave Financial, Xero, Sage Group, Zoho Corporation

The global financial accounting software market accounted to US$ 4.35 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.37 Bn by 2025.

Growing demands for an efficient yet cost-effective solution for managing accounting related tasks

Financial accounting software enables automation of systematic operations to record the accounting data, measure its indicators, and report the financial activities of the company. The software is extremely vital tool for the accountants as it significantly reduces the paperwork for the accountants and brings in cost-effectiveness for the user of the software. In any business setup, where the financial accounting software has been implemented, critical bottlenecks in the accounting operations such as inaccurate audit information, or noncompliance with internal as well as legal standards and their requirements. Accounting software is always therefore viewed as an asset that cuts costs, and drives productivity.

Segment By Enterprise Size Insights

Currently, financial accounting software is a crucial part of any enterprise system for payroll management, cash management, tax management, inter-company accounting, and currency management including many others. These software provides organizations with improved optimization, speed, business reliability, and sustainability. On the basis of enterprise size, global financial accounting software market is categorized into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The global financial accounting software market by enterprise size was led by the SME segment in the year 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period by the year 2025.

Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

FreshBooks, Inc.

Infor

INTUIT, INC.

LucaNet AG

Xero Limited

The Sage Group plc

Wave Financial Inc.

Zoho Corporation

The report also includes the profiles of key Financial Accounting Software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

This worldwide Financial Accounting Software market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Financial Accounting Software Market Report.

