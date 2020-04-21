Floriculture Market Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2020 to 2026

Floriculture Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). This Floriculture industry splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and Six years forecast 2020-2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyses the Floriculture market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Scope of Floriculture Market: Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

Global Floriculture market size will increase to 49500 Million US$ by 2025, from 48200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floriculture.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❈ Cut Flowers

❈ Bedding Plants

❈ Potted Plants

❈ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❈ Personal Use

❈ Gift

❈ Conference & Activities

❈ Other

Floriculture Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Study Objectives Of This Floriculture Market Report Are:

To analyze and study the Floriculture Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status(2012-2019) and forecast (2020-2026); To analyze the and key regions Floriculture market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks. Focuses on the key Floriculture manufacturers, to study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Shareand development plans in future. To analyze the opportunities in the Floriculture market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments. Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Floriculture market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis. To define, describe and forecast the Floriculture market by type, application and region. To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Market. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the Floriculture market growth. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individualGrowth Trend and Their Contribution to the Floriculture Market.

