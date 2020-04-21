Flourishing demand of Genetic Analyzer Market Size Over 2027, with Abbott laboratories, Applied Biosystems, AutoGenomics, Biocompare

Genetic analyzers are automated systems capable of sequencing DNA or analyzing fragments for a variety of applications. In capillary electrophoresis-based systems, DNA fragments bound to probes migrate through a polymer, and the fluorescence emissions are measured. The genetic analyzer market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of new technology and the rise in the geriatric population. However, the high cost of genetic analyzers resulting in their availability in a limited number of research organizations is restraining the market growth. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments and an increase in R&D investment and activities in the genetic field is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Genetic Analyzer Market:

Abbott laboratories, Applied Biosystems, AutoGenomics, Biocompare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ELITech Group, MYCO Instrumentation, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Global Genetic Analyzer Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

DNA Microarrays

PCR

Next Generation Sequencing

Serial Analysis of Gene Expression

Northern Blotting

Segmentation by application:

Diagnostics Centres

Drug Discovery

Research and Development

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Genetic Analyzer market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Genetic Analyzer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

