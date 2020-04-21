Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-depressant Drugs market.

Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Antidepressants are drugs used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessivecompulsive disorder, eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain and, in some cases, dysmenorrhoea, snoring, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), addiction, dependence, and sleep disorders. They may be prescribed alone or in combination with other medications.

Anti-depressant Drugs Market by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) and Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others)

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALKERMES PLC

ALLERGAN PLC

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC.

H. LUNDBECK A/S

MERCK INC.

PFIZER INC.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Serotonin Antagonist

Reuptake Inhibitors

Others

Segment by Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

