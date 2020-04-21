Global Composite Repairs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composite Repairs market.

Composite repairs are carried out on damaged parts of aircraft, wind blades, automotive panels, hull & deck of boat, panels used in buildings, bridges, and leakage in pipe & tanks. Based on end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the composite repairs market in 2015 and is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Among the three key repair processes, the hand lay-up process is majorly used during composite repairs in industries such as wind energy, construction, marine, transportation, and pipe & tank, as it is cost-effective. Based on process, the autoclave segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026 with increasing application in commercial aircraft and passenger cars due to high performance and surface finish requirements. Other processes include composite wrap, prepreg molding, and out-of-autoclave.

The global Composite Repairs market is valued at 22000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 38700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composite Repairs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Repairs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lufthanasa Technik, AG.

Air France-KLM E&M.

HAECO

Upwind Solutions

Total Wind Group A/S.

Technical Wind Services

Citadel Technologies.

Milliken Infrastructure.

T.D. Williamson.

West System.

WR Composite

Fibrwrap

Concrete Repairs Ltd.

Walker Technical Resources Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Structural

Semi-Structural

Cosmetic

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Construction

Pipe & Tank

Other End-Use Industries

