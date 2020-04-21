Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composites Testing market.

Global Composites Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The high penetration of composites in various applications such as aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, electrical & electronics and others is driving the demand for composites testing. Different types of composites used in these applications have to comply with stringent composites testing standards, as well as manufacturers proprietary testing standards at every step in the supply chain of composite manufacturing. The aerospace & defense applications led the composites testing market owing to the high demand for composites testing services from advanced commercial aircraft. Advanced commercial aircraft have a significant percentage of composites in their airframe structures. The composites used in airframe structures therefore require different testing methods to ensure their safety and performance.

The global Composites Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Composites Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composites Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exova Group PLC.

Intertek Group PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc.

Matrix Composites, Inc.

ETIM Composites

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous fiber composites

Discontinuous fiber composites

Polymer matrix composites

Ceramic matrix composites

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & defense

Transportation

Wind energy

Building & construction

Sporting goods

Electricals & electronics

Others

