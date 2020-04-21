Global Connected Truck Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Connected Truck market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Connected Truck Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Connected Truck market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Connected Truck market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Connected Truck market.”

The commercial vehicle manufacturers are taking several initiatives to expand the advanced innovation in their trucks. With the electrification and digitization of various components, infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. Most of these technologies use real-time data for live traffic, road conditions, and roadside help during a breakdown. The commercial vehicle is increasingly equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection, and park assist system to enhance the safety of drivers as well as pedestrians. Also, automakers are looking forward to enhance customer satisfaction with the help of cybersecurity & over-the-air (OTA) updates to rectify the bugs generated in the software of various applications. The advancement in connected features will increase the overall operational efficiency and vehicle performance of fleet operators.

The global Connected Truck market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Harman

ZF

NXP

Magna

Sierra Wireless

Tomtom

Trimble

Verizon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Range Type

Dedicated Short Range

Long Range/Cellular Network

By Services Type

Fleet Management

Maintenance (Cybersecurity & Updates)

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segment by Application

Passenger

Commercial

