Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2020: Demands, Share, Revenue, Key-Players, Technology, Applications, Trends, Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast 2023

The Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Consumer Identity and Access Management, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.

The Global Consumer Identity and Access Management market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing).

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Identity and Access Management market will register a 15.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21900 million by 2023, from US$ 9250 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Consumer Identity and Access Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Consumer Identity and Access Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Consumer Identity and Access Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Experian PLC

Janrain, Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

Traxion Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

MorphoTrust USA

GB Group Plc

ID Analytics, Inc.

Aware Inc.

Equifax Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Identity and Access Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Consumer Identity and Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Identity and Access Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Identity and Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Consumer Identity and Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

