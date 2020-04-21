Global Contactless Payments Market 2020: Consumer Demands, Growing-Trends, Revenue, Growth, Features, Key Players Analysis & Forecast 2023
The Global Contactless Payments Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Contactless Payments, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Contactless Payments market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.
The Global Contactless Payments market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.
The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).
The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contactless Payments market will register a 23.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 81600 million by 2023, from US$ 23400 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contactless Payments business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contactless Payments market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Contactless Payments value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Payment Terminal Solution
Transaction Management
Hosted Point-of-sale
Analytics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Transportation
Hospitality
Government
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ingenico Group
Verifone Systems, Inc.
Inside Secure
on Track Innovations
Oberthur Technologies SA
Proxama, PLC.
Wirecard AG
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Gemalto N.V.
Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contactless Payments market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Contactless Payments market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contactless Payments players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contactless Payments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Contactless Payments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Contactless Payments Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Contactless Payments Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Contactless Payments Segment by Type
2.2.1 Payment Terminal Solution
2.2.2 Transaction Management
2.2.3 Security and Fraud Management
2.2.4 Hosted Point-of-sale
2.2.5 Analytics
2.3 Contactless Payments Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Contactless Payments Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Retail
2.4.3 IT & Telecom
2.4.4 Transportation
2.4.5 Hospitality
2.4.6 Government
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Contactless Payments Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Contactless Payments by Players
3.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Contactless Payments Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Contactless Payments by Regions
4.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Contactless Payments by Countries
7.2 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Contactless Payments Market Forecast
10.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ingenico Group
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.1.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ingenico Group News
11.2 Verifone Systems, Inc.
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.2.3 Verifone Systems, Inc. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Verifone Systems, Inc. News
11.3 Inside Secure
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.3.3 Inside Secure Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Inside Secure News
11.4 on Track Innovations
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.4.3 on Track Innovations Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 on Track Innovations News
11.5 Oberthur Technologies SA
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.5.3 Oberthur Technologies SA Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oberthur Technologies SA News
11.6 Proxama, PLC.
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.6.3 Proxama, PLC. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Proxama, PLC. News
11.7 Wirecard AG
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.7.3 Wirecard AG Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Wirecard AG News
11.8 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.8.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH News
11.9 Gemalto N.V.
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.9.3 Gemalto N.V. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Gemalto N.V. News
11.10 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered
11.10.3 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
