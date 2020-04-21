Global Contactless Payments Market 2020: Consumer Demands, Growing-Trends, Revenue, Growth, Features, Key Players Analysis & Forecast 2023

The Global Contactless Payments Market Report offers users the detailed study of the market and its main aspects. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the Global market. Some of the primary marketing strategies that is needed for every business to be successful are Passion, Focus, Watching the Data, Communicating the value To Your Customers, Your Understanding of Your Target Market. There is a target set in market that every marketing strategy has to reach. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Contactless Payments, in past few years. It is also for it to grow further. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. A systematized methodology is used to make a Report on the Global Contactless Payments market. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. All the information about the Products, manufacturers, vendors, customers and much more is covered in research reports.

The Global Contactless Payments market is a highly competitive market with a huge number of vendors. Out of this number, there are some players that has been in this game for quite a time now and made it big for themselves. Whereas, there are many new startups as well who are coming up well. The market analysis is done by the methods such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. It is very important for any business to keep coming up with new ideas in order to stand out in the industry. To identify what makes the business stand out and to take the chance to gain advantage from these findings, SWOT analysis is used by marketers. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. External factors affecting the market are determined by PESTEL analysis. PESTEL analysis making strategies and planning for all the types of business that may be opening a new company in a new location or an expansion of a product line. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful.

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s).

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contactless Payments market will register a 23.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 81600 million by 2023, from US$ 23400 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contactless Payments business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contactless Payments market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Contactless Payments value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ingenico Group

Verifone Systems, Inc.

Inside Secure

on Track Innovations

Oberthur Technologies SA

Proxama, PLC.

Wirecard AG

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Gemalto N.V.

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contactless Payments market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Contactless Payments market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless Payments players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless Payments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contactless Payments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Contactless Payments Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Contactless Payments Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Contactless Payments Segment by Type

2.2.1 Payment Terminal Solution

2.2.2 Transaction Management

2.2.3 Security and Fraud Management

2.2.4 Hosted Point-of-sale

2.2.5 Analytics

2.3 Contactless Payments Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Contactless Payments Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 IT & Telecom

2.4.4 Transportation

2.4.5 Hospitality

2.4.6 Government

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Contactless Payments Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Contactless Payments by Players

3.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Contactless Payments Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Contactless Payments by Regions

4.1 Contactless Payments Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Contactless Payments Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Contactless Payments Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contactless Payments by Countries

7.2 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Contactless Payments Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payments Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Contactless Payments Market Forecast

10.1 Global Contactless Payments Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Contactless Payments Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ingenico Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.1.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ingenico Group News

11.2 Verifone Systems, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.2.3 Verifone Systems, Inc. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Verifone Systems, Inc. News

11.3 Inside Secure

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.3.3 Inside Secure Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Inside Secure News

11.4 on Track Innovations

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.4.3 on Track Innovations Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 on Track Innovations News

11.5 Oberthur Technologies SA

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.5.3 Oberthur Technologies SA Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Oberthur Technologies SA News

11.6 Proxama, PLC.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.6.3 Proxama, PLC. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Proxama, PLC. News

11.7 Wirecard AG

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.7.3 Wirecard AG Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Wirecard AG News

11.8 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.8.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH News

11.9 Gemalto N.V.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.9.3 Gemalto N.V. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Gemalto N.V. News

11.10 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Contactless Payments Product Offered

11.10.3 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. Contactless Payments Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

