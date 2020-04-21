Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Preservatives market.

The growth of the cosmetic preservatives market is primarily being driven by the growth in application segment, such as Facemask, Sunscreens & Scrubs, and Shampoo & Conditioners. Factors such as changing lifestyle, growing consciousness for personal hygiene and increasing purchasing power of people for cosmetics & personal care products in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

The paraben esters are the most commonly used cosmetic preservatives, but currently manufacturers are focusing on the development of paraben-free cosmetic products as several countries are imposing ban on specific categories of parabens that are harmful to the skin. A paradigm shift observed in the adoption of natural and organic cosmetic products is expected to hamper the growth of the global cosmetic preservatives.

The global Cosmetic Preservatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Preservatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Preservatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Lonza Group Ltd.

Akema Fine Chemicals

Symrise AG

MnM View

The DOW Chemical Company

Clariant AG

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Brenntag AG

Chemipol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde Donors

Phenol Derivatives

Alcohols

Inorganics

Quaternary Compounds

Organic acids and their Salts

Others

Segment by Application

Lotions, Facemask, Sunscreens & Scrubs

Shampoo & Conditioners

Soaps, Shower cleansers & Shaving gels

Face Powders & Powder compacts

Mouthwash & Toothpaste

Others

