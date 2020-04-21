Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Oscilloscope market.

An oscilloscope is a type of testing and measuring equipment used to monitor voltage or current passed to or passed from an electronic component or device. Initially, an oscilloscope functioned only in analog mode, but the device available today operates in digital mode.

A digital oscilloscope uses an ADC to convert the measured voltage into digital information and then acquires these signals as a series of samples, storing them until they are good enough to be classified as a waveform.

The increasing demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has compelled automotive OEMs to attach more importance to the safety features in their vehicles. This is driving the demand for the integration of smart features in a vehicle. Thus, the automotive OEMs are providing connectivity solutions in their vehicles that incorporate communication technologies to create an automatic system. This is driving the demand for connected cars, which incorporate augmented navigation such as heads-up displays (HUDs), intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces, multimedia support, and a new generation of automotive cloud services.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies

Danaher (Tektronix, Fluke, Keithley Instruments)

Teledyne LeCroy

GWInstek America

Rohde & Shwarz

Yokogawa Electric

ZTEC Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital storage oscilloscope

Digital phosphorous oscilloscope

Digital sampling oscilloscope

Segment by Application

Cars

Defense

