Global EDLC Supercapacitors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global EDLC Supercapacitors Market Research Report 2019

Supercapacitors are a high-capacity capacitor with capacitance values much higher than other capacitors (but lower voltage limits) that bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries. It is widely used in Energy Storage, Power System and Electronic Device.

From the manufacturers of products point of view, the competition between core enterprises is not direct, their products are not completely repeated, with different emphasis and competitive advantage in the market segments. In terms of product prices, as the technology and application level matures, the overall price of supercapacitor products tends to be rational, and the current price range of products is basically kept within 10% per year. In particular, small-capacity super-capacitor products have basically matured.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maxwell

Murata

Panasonic

KEMET

Nesscap Energy

AVX

TDK

Illinois Capacitor

Taiyo Yuden

Korchip

Nippon Chemi-Con

Ioxus

LS Group

Nichicon

Shenzhen Technology Innovation Green (TIG)

VinaTech

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Samwha Group

Haerbin Jurong Newpower

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

Beijing HCC Energy

Jianghai Capacitor

Supreme Power Solutions

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Heter Electronics

CAP-XX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Double Layer

Pseudocapacitor

Segment by Application

Energy Storage

Power System

Electronic Device

Others

