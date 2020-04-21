Global Flow Batteries Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flow Batteries market.

A flow battery, or redox flow battery , is a type of electrochemical cell where chemical energy is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane.

New electricity generating capacity of local renewable energy producers, such as solar and wind, which experience fluctuating power output will generate the need for flow batteries storage systems as they provide frequency regulation and voltage support for utilities.

In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and United States are expected to register significant growth, due to growing environmental concerns and significant demand for industrial applications.

APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to the growing demand for flow batteries from end user applications in developing countries, such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to frequent power outages in the countries and ongoing investment in large scale energy storage systems.

The global Flow Batteries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flow Batteries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flow Batteries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EnerVault

Imergy Power Systems

Primus Power

Prudent Energy

Aquion Energy

EnSync Energy Systems

Redflow

Sumitomo Electric

UniEnergy Technologies

Vionx Energy

ESS

Gildemeister Energy Solutions

RedFlow

redT Energy

SCHMID

ViZn Energy

EnSync Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Redox

Hybrid

Membrane Less

Segment by Application

Power

Automotive

Industrial

Residential

Others

