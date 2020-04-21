Global Gear Box Housing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gear Box Housing market.

Gearbox housing has a noteworthy impact on the running of a vehicle engine since it helps in the proper transmission of energy from engine components to the driven parts.

The numerous advantages of gear box housing, coupled with the capability to transfer power effectually, are considered to be significant growth drivers for the global gear box housing market.

United States and Europe have plentiful natural resources and a stronghold of manufacturing industries, which will drive the demand for gear box housings in these regions.

APAC countries are projected to significantly assist growth of the global gear box housing market over the forecast period. Countries, such as China, India and Japan, where the automotive industry is flourishing are expected to contribute prominently to the growth of the gearbox housing market over the forecast period.

The global Gear Box Housing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gear Box Housing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gear Box Housing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roop Automotives

Premier

Hindustan Auto Equipment

IG Watteeuw

Avtec

KOMET

CIE Automotive

IDC Industries

Birken Manufacturing

Lancereal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)

By Locomotive Type

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Ships

Aviation

By Machine Type

CNC Machines

Compressor & Turbines

Others (Generators, Lathe Machines, Etc.)

Segment by Application

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

