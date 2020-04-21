Global Guava Puree Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Guava Puree market.

Guava fruit is indigenous to Latin American countries such as Mexico and Peru. Due to its high nutritional value and varied use in processed products, guava is considered an important fruit in tropical and subtropical countries including India and Pakistan.

Food companies are producing snacks made from purees, for kids and infants. These snacks usually have a high quantity of grains or sugar with a hint of puree, which gives the snack its color and taste.

In APAC countries, processed food products demand is growing with a massive increase regarding growth rate. Many processed food products are produced from purees, which give an edge to the puree market against other fruits.

Demand in the western part of the world is provided by eastern part of the world due to increased consumption of the same. Eastern part of the world therefore consumes and also exports guava to western part of the world. Guava has various health benefits which increases its demand among consumers.

The global Guava Puree market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Guava Puree volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Guava Puree market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

