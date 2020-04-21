Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hand Tools and Accessories market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hand Tools and Accessories Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hand Tools and Accessories market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hand Tools and Accessories market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hand Tools and Accessories market.”

A hand tools and accessories refer to any tool that is not a power tool that is, one powered by hand (manual labour) rather than by an engine. Some examples of hand tools are garden forks, secateurs, rakes, hammers, spanners, pliers, screwdrivers and chisels. Hand tools are generally less dangerous than power tools.

With the rapid growth of the global automobile market, the development of the industrial segment has also been augmented. The growth of the segment is not restricted to a particular region, as the automobile industry is flourishing across the world. Increasing consumer spending ability and per capita, disposable income is also creating a positive impact on the industrial segment. The increase in technical jobs and employment is a great opportunity for the hand tools market to expand in terms of quality and pricing, as professionals use high-end tools and are willing to pay more for such products.

The global Hand Tools and Accessories market is valued at 14800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hand Tools and Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hand Tools and Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stanley

Apex Tool Group

Great Wall Precision

TTi

Snap-on

Ideal Industries

Textron

Klein Tools

Wurth Group

Tajima

Knipex

Irwin

PHOENIX

Wiha

Channellock

Proskit

Ajay

Akar Tools

JPW Industries

JK Files

DUCK

JETECH

Excelta

Sinotools

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Purpose Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

Segment by Application

Industrial

Household

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580