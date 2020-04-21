Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs market.

HCC is the most common form of primary liver cancer in adults and occurs mainly in the patients with underlying liver disease and cirrhosis. The disease originates in the liver unlike the secondary liver cancers which reaches to the liver from other organs of the body. Currently only two drugs NEXAVAR and STIVARGA are approved for the treatment of the disease.

The incidence rate of hepatic cancer such as intrahepatic bile duct cancer in U.S. was approximately 39,230 during 2017. The risk factors associated with hepatocellular carcinoma are Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, alcoholic cirrhosis, metabolic syndrome, biliary cirrhosis, and chronic liver injury. The advancement in technology, personalized medicine, cost effective treatment procedures are few other factors predicted to keep up the growth of global hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market. However, side effects associated with the chemotherapy, high cost of treatment are some of the major restraints limiting the growth of global hepatocellular carcinoma treatment market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

F. Hoffmann-la Roche

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brachytherapy

Chemotherapy

Local Ablation Therapy

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Rehabilitation Centers

