Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market.”

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. The properties vary because HTPB is a mixture rather than a pure compound, and it is manufactured to meet customers specific requirements.

North America is expected to be the largest market for HTPB during the forecast period, due to the increased usage of HTPB in both aerospace & defense and construction & civil engineering industries in the region. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the market in North America till 2022. Major producers of HTPB such as CRS Chemicals (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), and Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (US) are located in the North America region.

The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Island Pyrochemical Industries

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

Aerocon Systems

Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

RCS Rocket Motor Components

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Free radical polymerization

Anionic polymerization

Segment by Application

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580