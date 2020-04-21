Global Industrial Food Ribbon Blender Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market.

Usually, a ribbon blender consists of a U-shaped horizontal trough and ribbon agitator. The ribbon agitator will have a set of inner and outer helical blades. Industrial food ribbon blenders are used in the food industry for quick mixing of powders, granules, and other solids.

Since industrial food ribbon blenders offer high homogeneity and low energy consumption, they are widely used in the food and beverage industry for various applications such as in making cakes and muffin mixes, cereals, dairy products, snack bars, coffee, tea, flour, bread improvers, and energy drinks. These blenders are also used in the dairy industry to prepare dairy products such as milk powder, cheese, yogurt, and cream.

Furthermore, the increasing focus of whey protein manufacturers towards introducing new whey protein products, that will create the need for the installation of various processing equipment, will also fuel the need for industrial food ribbon blenders.

The global Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Food Ribbon Blender volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Charles Ross & Son

GEA Group

INOX

Vortex Mixing Technology

AIM Blending Technologies

amixon

Bulkmatic

EIRICH Machines

Excel Plants & Equipment

Highland Equipment

Jaygo

Lee Industries

Morton Mixers & Blenders

Paul O. Abbe

STAINLESS TANK & MIX

Arcrite Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Batch ribbon blender

Continuous ribbon blender

Segment by Application

Veghetables

Meat

Nut

Fruit

