Global IoT Device Management Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IoT Device Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Device Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Private Deployment Model
Public Deployment Model
Segmentation by application:
Connected Health
Networked Logistics
Intelligent Public Utilities
Intelligent Manufacturing
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
ADVANTECH
AERIS
AMPLIA SOLUCIONES
CUMULOCITY
ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
MICROSOFT
ORACLE
PTC INCORPORATION
SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS
WIND RIVER
XIVELY
ZENTRI
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IoT Device Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of IoT Device Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IoT Device Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IoT Device Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IoT Device Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global IoT Device Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 IoT Device Management Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 IoT Device Management Segment by Type
2.2.1 Private Deployment Model
2.2.2 Public Deployment Model
2.2.3 Hybrid Deployment Model
2.3 IoT Device Management Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 IoT Device Management Segment by Application
2.4.1 Connected Health
2.4.2 Networked Logistics
2.4.3 Intelligent Public Utilities
2.4.4 Intelligent Manufacturing
2.4.5 Other
2.5 IoT Device Management Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global IoT Device Management by Players
3.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global IoT Device Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 IoT Device Management by Regions
4.1 IoT Device Management Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas IoT Device Management Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC IoT Device Management Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe IoT Device Management by Countries
7.2 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe IoT Device Management Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa IoT Device Management Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global IoT Device Management Market Forecast
10.1 Global IoT Device Management Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Type
10.8 Global IoT Device Management Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ADVANTECH
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.1.3 ADVANTECH IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ADVANTECH News
11.2 AERIS
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.2.3 AERIS IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 AERIS News
11.3 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.3.3 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES News
11.4 CUMULOCITY
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.4.3 CUMULOCITY IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CUMULOCITY News
11.5 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.5.3 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ENHANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS News
11.6 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.6.3 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES News
11.7 MICROSOFT
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.7.3 MICROSOFT IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 MICROSOFT News
11.8 ORACLE
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.8.3 ORACLE IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 ORACLE News
11.9 PTC INCORPORATION
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.9.3 PTC INCORPORATION IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 PTC INCORPORATION News
11.10 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 IoT Device Management Product Offered
11.10.3 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE IoT Device Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE News
11.11 TELIT COMMUNICATIONS
11.12 WIND RIVER
11.13 XIVELY
11.14 ZENTRI
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
