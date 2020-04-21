Global Kefir Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

The global Kefir market accounted for US$ 1,374.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,258.5 Mn by 2027.

An off-the-shelf report on Kefir Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Kefir Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Under the material segment, the milk segment accounted for the largest share in the global kefir market. Kefir is a fermented, cultured milk drink, which is similar to yogurt – but a drink with a sour taste. Kefir is rich in probiotic bacteria and is a good source of calcium. The method of kefir production is one of the main differences between kefir and yogurt. Traditional milk kefir uses kefir grains and whole cow’s milk, goat’s milk, sheep’s milk or coconut milk, as well as from soy and rice milk alternatives. Kefir grains are not grains but are small gelatinous beads that look like grains that contain a variety of bacteria and yeasts. The rich nutritional profile of milk used in the production of kefir has been responsible for the increasing inclination of the consumers towards the milk kefir and is projected to be growing over the coming years

Kefir is defined as a fermented and cultured beverage that tastes just like a yogurt drink but is entirely different as compared to it. It is produced using “starter” grains which is a combination of milk proteins, yeasts, and bacteria. It has a creamy flavor, tart, and possesses probiotic health benefits. Kefir is widely accessible in almost all parts of the world. It can be found in various forms in most grocery stores near the dairy or yogurt. It is often consumed to improve digestion. Kefir is nutrient-dense, containing plenty of protein, vitamins B and D, potassium, and calcium. Kefir is widely used in food products such as dairy products, sauce, dips, and dressings, delicious cheese products and others which acts as a healthy alternative to sour cream and cream cheese.

