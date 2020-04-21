Global Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market.”

Land seismic equipment is used to carry out seismic data acquisition in onshore regions. A vibrator source is used to create shock waves that traverse through various rocks below the surface. These shock waves that reflect off the subsurface rock formations and back to the surface are recorded using geophones. Cables or transmitters are used to transfer information from geophones to a recorder truck. Seismic waves indicate the geological nature of the area surveyed and indicate the possibility of oil or gas reserve.

Modern land seismic acquisition has advanced from a shallow structural determination technique to a sophisticated subsurface measuring tool. Future developments, such as cables with increased numbers of channels, telemetry, and more advanced electronics have spawned areas of specialization beyond any one persons grasp.

The global Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Land Seismic Equipment and Acquisition market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CGG

Dawson Geophysical

Geometrics

IG Seismic Services

SAExploration

BGP

DMT

Geokinetics

Geospace Technologies

INOVA

International Seismic ION Geophysical

Mitcham Industries

Paragon Geophysical Services

Polaris Seismic International

Schlumberger

Terraseis

Terrex Seismic

Wireless Seismic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vibrator Source

Receiver

Recorder

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Construction and Building

