Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market.”

There are multiple cathode materials to choose from within the Li-ion battery space. Originally, the primary active component of the cathode was cobalt. Today, cobalt is frequently being substituted out partially with nickel (NMC, NCA). Cathode materials require extremely high purity levels and must be almost entire free of unwanted metal impurities notably iron, vanadium and sulfur.

Enhanced reliability and compatibility of lithium-ion batteries have led to their increase in demand, which in turn fuels the demand for cathode materials.

Furthermore, increase in applications of lithium-ion battery has driven the market growth.

However, heating of the lithium-ion battery is a major concern, which restrains the market growth. The development of superior lithium-ion batteries with higher capacity and better heat management is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NEI Corporation

BASF

Long Power Systems (Suzhou)

Targray Technology International

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

Nichia Corporation

JFE Chemical Corporation

FUJITSU

Santoku Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cobalt

Manganese

Phosphate

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM or NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Others

Segment by Application

Power Tools

Medical Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580