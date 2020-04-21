Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Imapct

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Ecosystem was valued at US$728.3 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ xx mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2026. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Ecosystem Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Ecosystem are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Ecosystem is also known as the third-party logistics provider. Such logistic providers offer outsourced logistic services to companies, and their services usually include freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inventory storage & management, shipping & distribution, and cross-docking, among others. Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Ecosystem functions well with both international and local distribution, resulting in a speedy delivery. Further, 3PL works well with bulk orders and fast-growing businesses, and it saves money and time through economies of scale..

The major players operating in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Ecosystem Market Ecosystem are as follows: DHL Group, DSV (Denmark), DSC Logistics, Inc, FedEx Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation and more…

By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Others.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the pole position in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Ecosystem, owing to the increasing penetration of e-commerce across the region. The major providers such as Nippon express, Yusen Logistics, and APL Logistics are providing 3PL and 4PL services in the market. Increasing demand for logistic services from various e-commerce players in Asia Pacific has boosted the growth of the logistic services market in the region. The growing need for effective delivery services and better customer experience has been met with the use of new platforms and technologies in the North American and European countries. The e-commerce industry has sustained its growth to modify the supply chain. The supply chain expertise puts extra efforts on solutions to make the last-mile delivery efficient, such as by using crowdsourcing deliveries, click-and-collect technology, and pickup lockers.

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

Very few markets have the interconnectivity with other markets like Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL). Our Interconnectivity module focuses on the key nodes of heterogeneous markets in detail. Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Autonomous Vehicles, 5G technology, and Electronic Health Records markets are some of our key researched markets.

