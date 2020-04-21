Global Marine Flooring and Deck Covering Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Marine Flooring and Deck Covering market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Marine Flooring and Deck Covering market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Marine flooring and deck coverings are designed from light-weight and non-slippery materials and also with greater resistance to ultra-violet light. The advance marine flooring and deck coverings have rapid drying ability, improved strength and greater durability. The marine flooring and deck coverings are made with greater noise control acoustic damping, which prevents the vibration which were caused in the steel structure, thus not radiating over a greater distance. Some of the other properties of marine floorings include excellent flame retardant, soil and strain resistance.

The growing travel and tourism is also a major factor contributing to the greater demand for marine flooring and deck coverings. There has been significant increase in the number of cruises and recreational boats over the last decade, which in turn would require flooring and deck covering systems.

The global Marine Flooring and Deck Covering market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Flooring and Deck Covering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Flooring and Deck Covering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobin

Weber Marine

Flexiteek International

Sika AB

Dex-o-tex Marine

Tiflex Group

Forbo Flooring Systems

Bergo Flooring

Better Life Technology

BSW Berleburger Schaumstoffwerk GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

TBS

Wood

PVC

Other Synthetic Materials

Epoxy Resins

Other

By Position

Internal Deck Covering

External Deck Covering

Segment by Application

Military Ships

Civilian & Commercial Ships

