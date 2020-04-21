Global Maritime Surveillance Market 2020: User Demand, Types, Applications, End User, Key Vendors and Future Forecast to 2023
Maritime Surveillance is an integrated system that consists of one or multiple command & control centers, cameras, a set of sensor stations forming a hierarchical architecture and others. The sensor stations are deployed across the surveillance area and can be fixed or mobile stations.
An integrated Maritime Surveillance System is critical to enable a nation or a republic to provide local, regional and international Law Enforcement, Maritime Security, Border Security, Policing and Counter Trafficking operations.
According to this study, over the next five years the Maritime Surveillance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Maritime Surveillance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Maritime Surveillance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Maritime Surveillance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
National Coastal Surveillance
Regional Coastal Surveillance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Naval
Coast Guard
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Thales Group
Lockhood Martin
SAAB
Elbit Systems
Kongsberg
Indra Sistemas
Furuno
Bharat Electronics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Maritime Surveillance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Maritime Surveillance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Maritime Surveillance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Maritime Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Maritime Surveillance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Maritime Surveillance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Maritime Surveillance Segment by Type
2.2.1 National Coastal Surveillance
2.2.2 Regional Coastal Surveillance
2.2.3 Port Coastal Surveillance
2.3 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Maritime Surveillance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Naval
2.4.2 Coast Guard
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Maritime Surveillance by Players
3.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Maritime Surveillance by Regions
4.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Maritime Surveillance by Countries
7.2 Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Maritime Surveillance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Maritime Surveillance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Maritime Surveillance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Northrop Grumman
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.1.3 Northrop Grumman Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Northrop Grumman News
11.2 Raytheon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.2.3 Raytheon Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Raytheon News
11.3 Thales Group
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.3.3 Thales Group Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Thales Group News
11.4 Lockhood Martin
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.4.3 Lockhood Martin Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Lockhood Martin News
11.5 SAAB
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.5.3 SAAB Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAAB News
11.6 Elbit Systems
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.6.3 Elbit Systems Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Elbit Systems News
11.7 Kongsberg
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.7.3 Kongsberg Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Kongsberg News
11.8 Indra Sistemas
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.8.3 Indra Sistemas Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Indra Sistemas News
11.9 Furuno
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.9.3 Furuno Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Furuno News
11.10 Bharat Electronics
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Maritime Surveillance Product Offered
11.10.3 Bharat Electronics Maritime Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Bharat Electronics News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
