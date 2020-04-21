Global Nano Silver Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nano Silver market.

Nano silver has at least one external dimension in the range of 1100 nanometers approximately. It is available in a number of physical and chemical forms such as metallic particles, silver ion, soluble silver compounds, and combinations that are available in solution, dispersion, colloidal, suspensions, and matrix of different substances (polymers, zeolites, and others).

Rise in application scope and demand from various end-user industries, funding support from government, and drop in nano silver prices are key factors driving the market growth. Typically, nano silver is added in small quantities to improve the product performance. However, stringent environmental regulations and high manufacturing cost of nano silver may hamper its market growth.

The rapid industrialization coupled with an increase in investments in medical, electronics, and construction industry in China makes it one of the leading countries worldwide, in terms of demand and commercialization of nano silver.

The global Nano Silver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nano Silver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nano Silver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nanogist

NovaCentrix

Silvix

Nano Labs

Nano Silver Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

Cambrios Technologies

Ames Goldsmith

NanoMas Technologies

ABC Nanotech

Agfa Specialty Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical Synthesis

Biological Synthesis

Chemical Reduction

Segment by Application

Lectrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Clothing & Textiles

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Water Treatment

Others

