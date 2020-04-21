Global Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Near-field communication is a set of communication protocols that enable two electronic devices, one of which is usually a portable device such as a smartphone, to establish communication by bringing them within 4 cm of each other.
There is a need for efficiency and reliable mode of information sharing and this is driving the adoption of NFC chips. The requirement of faster access to data across industries is also a key factor behind the growing popularity of near field communication technology. The growing advancements and investments by players within the market are expected to help the market to grow within the forecast period.
The decreasing rates of NFC chips on account of the declining prices of various materials required for the manufacturing of these chips will make it very profitable for NFC market players. The increasing demand for connectivity between devices for information or data sharing will help the market to grow further. The growing adoption of online payments is another key factor boosting the growth of this market.
The global Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NXP Semiconductors
Broadcom Corporation
Texas Instruments
Qualcomm
STMicroelectronics
MediaTek
Mstar Semiconductor
AMS
Sony Corporation
Marvell technology Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
64 Bytes
168 Bytes
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Others
