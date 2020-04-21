Global Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market.

Near-field communication is a set of communication protocols that enable two electronic devices, one of which is usually a portable device such as a smartphone, to establish communication by bringing them within 4 cm of each other.

There is a need for efficiency and reliable mode of information sharing and this is driving the adoption of NFC chips. The requirement of faster access to data across industries is also a key factor behind the growing popularity of near field communication technology. The growing advancements and investments by players within the market are expected to help the market to grow within the forecast period.

The decreasing rates of NFC chips on account of the declining prices of various materials required for the manufacturing of these chips will make it very profitable for NFC market players. The increasing demand for connectivity between devices for information or data sharing will help the market to grow further. The growing adoption of online payments is another key factor boosting the growth of this market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Corporation

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek

Mstar Semiconductor

AMS

Sony Corporation

Marvell technology Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

64 Bytes

168 Bytes

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Others

