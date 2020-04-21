Global Oat Proteins Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, and Prices

The global oat proteins market accounted for USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027.

Leading Oat Proteins Market Players:

Croda International Plc

Givaudan S.A.

Harke Group

Lantmannen.

Lonza Group

Oat Tech, Inc.

Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Provital Group

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd

Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global oat proteins market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing food, beverage industry in countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, among others. Additionally, Europe has a well-established cosmetic industry, and the demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for oat protein. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of oat protein coupled with a surge in demand for plant-based protein are the key factors boosting the oat protein market in Europe. Companies such as Harke Group and Lantmännen have a strong presence in the Europe regions. These factors have led to the growth of the oat proteins market in the Europe region.

Market Insights

Health benefits associated with oat protein consumption has led to the growth of oat proteins market

Protein is an essential part of the diet and plays an essential role in the structural and functional components of the human body. Oat protein is produced from oat grain and contains significant amounts of dietary indispensable amino acids, particularly the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are essentials nutrients that are important for muscle growth and repair in people of all ages. Oat protein contains more sulfur amino acids (SAA) and tryptophan as compared to pea protein and a high amount of sulfur amino acids (SAA) and valine than soy protein. It has more indispensable amino acids as compared to wheat protein. Several research studies indicate that Oat Protein may induce satiety and could thus help in the maintenance of body weight. Therefore, growing health concerns and rising focus towards health have led to the growth of the oat proteins market.

Emerging use of oat protein in sports nutrition and cosmetic application will create growth opportunities for the global oat proteins market

Globally, the demand for food-derived or plant-based ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. The consumers are giving high preference to the products that contain a composition of the natural part. Traditionally oats are considered healthy food; however, their popularity has expanded in recent years. They are increasingly recognized as a natural ingredient with very low allergenic potential but proven therapeutic value in the personal care and cosmetic industry.

