Global On-the-go Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

On-the-go packaging is used for the packaging of consumer goods in industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, household products, and FMCG used in daily life. Most of the products like food products, beverages, and drugs/medicines are meant for quick consumption, with the packaging offering convenience features such as easy opening, reclosability, portability and one-handed use. Plastic or PET packaging and carton packaging are preferred for on-the-go packaging.

Due to the increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions, the market for on-the-go packaging will have a positive outlook in the coming years. Rapidly changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to an augmented demand for packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals. To cater to this increasing demand for quality packaged food, vendors are developing packaging solutions that maintains freshness, improves safety and convenience, and extends shelf life of the products.

The global On-the-go Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on On-the-go Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall On-the-go Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Coveris

Printpack

Sealed Air

Sigma Plastics

Amcor

American Packaging

Bryce

Hood Packaging

Huhtamaki

InterFlex

Mondi

Novolex

Oracle Packaging

ProAmpac

Pregis

Scholle IPN

Sonoco Products

WestRock

Winpak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible plastic packaging

Paper and paperboard packaging

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare and Hygiene Products

Other Consumer Goods

