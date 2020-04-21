Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Optical Emission Spectroscopy market.

Optical Emission Spectroscopy, or OES, is a reliable and extensively used analytical technique used to establish the elemental composition of a wide range of metals. The elements and concentrations that can be determined by OES analyzers depend on the material being tested and the type of analyzer used.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the global optical emission spectroscopy (OES) market in 2018. Continuous advancements in APAC, in terms of economic growth, infrastructural developments, and the automotive industry, are likely to boost the requirement of OES equipment in this region.

The global Optical Emission Spectroscopy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Optical Emission Spectroscopy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optical Emission Spectroscopy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

Hitachi High-Technologies

Ametek

Shimadzu

Horiba

Perkinelmer

Agilent Technologies

Skyray Instrument

Analytik Jena for Endress+Hauser

Focused Photonics (Hangzhou)

Spectro Scientific Inc.

GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

Teledyne Leeman Labs

GNR Analytical Instruments Group

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

TUV SUD

Element Materials Technology

TUV Rheinland

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectroscopy

Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Metals and Heavy Machinery

Automotive

Scrap and Recycling

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals

Infrastructure

Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

Power Generation

