Global Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research.The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. There are many university and researcher group doing the research about Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs), at currently. Once the research and development turn into production, the demand for Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) will be well developed.

The global Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Zinc-Based Type

Copper-Based Type

Iron-Based Type

Aluminum-Based Type

Magnesium-Based Type

Others

Segment by Application

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Other

