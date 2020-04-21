Global Silicone Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silicone Additives market.

Global Silicone Additives Market Research Report 2019

Silicone additives are a very widely used type of additive in coatings. Their main feature is the reduction of the surface tension of the liquid coating. Due to this very specific property they are successfully used to overcome surface defects like cratering, poor wetting and others.

The silicone additives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing silicone additives. The Asia Pacific region provides expansion opportunities to silicone additive manufacturers, owing to low-cost manufacturing in China, South Korea, and India. Limited regulations related to the use and manufacturing of silicone additives in the Asia Pacific are further influencing the growth of the silicone additives market in this region.

The global Silicone Additives market is valued at 960 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicone Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicone Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Shin-Etsu (Japan)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Elkem (Norway)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

BYK Additives (Germany)

Siltech (Canada)

BRB International (Netherlands)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Defoamers

Wetting & Dispersing Agents

Rheology Modifiers

Surfactants

Lubricating Agents

Others

Segment by Application

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Pulp

Personal & Homecare

Food & Beverages

Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others

