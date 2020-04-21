Global Smart-connected Wallets Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart-connected Wallets market.

A smart-connected wallet, like any other wallet, is a personal accessory, which is used to carry personal belongings such as cash, transactional cards, transit cards, photographs, gift cards, and many other things. However, in the event of loss of these wallets, their location can be tracked down by users with the help of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. These wallets are compatible with smartphones and other wireless technology-enabled digital devices, including tablets and personal digital assistants (PDAs).

Owing to the high smartphone adoption and high Internet penetration, Wi-Fi enabled smart connected wallets are increasingly preferred by the consumers to connect to the Internet and other devices through Wi-Fi using mobile applications. Developed countries such as North America and Europe are the primary consumers contributing to the growth of the smart wallet market in this segment.

North America is witnessing a growing number of start-ups that offer innovative smart-connected wallets through online and offline distribution channels. The increasing purchasing power, the growing disposable income, and the high Internet penetration and smartphone adoption, will contribute to the growth of the smart wallet market in North America.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ekster Wallets

Volterman

Revol

Walli Wearables

NXT-ID Inc

Woolet Co

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Offline Channel

Online Channel

