Global Still Images Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Still images refer to photographs, graphic images, vectors, posters, presentations, and infographics. The global still images market is segmented based on license models such as rights managed (RM) and royalty-free (RF).

The growth of the global still images market is driven by easier integration of images on social media and increasing use of visual content in communications as a marketing strategy. Moreover, increasing advertisement industry and increasing popularity of social media also fueling the global still images market. The advantages of still images in marketing and brand determination are crucial, which is fueling the demand for global still images market across the industries. However, lack of legal regulations and appropriate licensing and declining in the rate of return per image are restraining the still images market across the globe. Major factor trending the global still images market include the adoption of visual content in advertising of a brand and evaluation of the business model. The company operates in the still images market can increase its share through collaboration with end-use industries.

The global Still Images market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Still Images volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adobe Systems

Dreamstime

Getty Images

Shutterstock

Alamy

AP Images

Can Stock Photo

Depositphotos

Dissolve

Envato

Fotosearch

Photofolio

Reuters Pictures

PIXTA

Pond5

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

BMP

TIF

GIF

JPEG

Others

Segment by Application

Royalty Free (RF)

Right Managed (RM)

